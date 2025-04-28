Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Position Boosted by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 157.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

