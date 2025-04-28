Ingenta (LON:ING) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingenta (LON:ING – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 11.70 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ingenta had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 13.58%.
Ingenta Trading Up 9.6 %
Shares of ING stock opened at GBX 54.80 ($0.73) on Monday. Ingenta has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 156 ($2.07). The stock has a market cap of £7.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.04.
Ingenta Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ingenta
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The Bear Market Has Only Just Started – Here’s Why
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- These 3 ETFs Let You Hold Real Gold Without the Vault
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Why Institutions Are Buying Super Micro Computer Stock Again
Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.