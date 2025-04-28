III Capital Management Makes New $5.89 Million Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

III Capital Management bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000. Albertsons Companies accounts for 0.9% of III Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,196,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $11,800,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACI opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

