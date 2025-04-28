III Capital Management Decreases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

III Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 42,350 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Western Digital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Western Digital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,575.36. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.68.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

