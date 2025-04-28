Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $13.74 Million Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,318,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,164 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NU were worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NU by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $447,762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,777,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,748 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in NU by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 21,110,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,700,000 after buying an additional 2,741,700 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in NU by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,044,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. Research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NU. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

