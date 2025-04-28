Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 337,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,412,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 884.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,376 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,407,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $199.16 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.83.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

