Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $203,000 Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.3 %

APAM stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Read Our Latest Report on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.