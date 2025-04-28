Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 19,071 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2,278.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.55. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Robert F. Moran acquired 74,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. This trade represents a 52.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

