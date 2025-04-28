GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Free Report) by 398.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,670 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Performance

AAPB opened at $21.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

