Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Purchased by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.65% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,776,000.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GSST opened at $50.48 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $50.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

