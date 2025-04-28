Gold Stocks To Research – April 27th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Cadence Design Systems are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,530,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,936,046. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,313,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,395,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.54 and its 200-day moving average is $282.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Further Reading