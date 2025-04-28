Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 142,371 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,102,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,405,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,136,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,981,000 after buying an additional 486,756 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.91.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $72.86 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.16.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

