Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,822,000 after buying an additional 1,058,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,608,337,000 after buying an additional 749,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,789,254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,277,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $103.17 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 278.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 854.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $13,822,739.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,253.06. This represents a 52.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,540,875. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

