Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 488 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

