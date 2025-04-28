Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,570,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.39 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

