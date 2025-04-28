Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Roblox were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,341,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 137,267 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $60,157.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,028.86. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $274,067.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,261.22. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 902,954 shares of company stock valued at $55,354,971 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Roblox Trading Up 1.5 %

RBLX stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

