Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Genting Singapore Stock Performance

Shares of GIGNY opened at $29.79 on Monday. Genting Singapore has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

About Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

