Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Genting Singapore Stock Performance
Shares of GIGNY opened at $29.79 on Monday. Genting Singapore has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.
About Genting Singapore
