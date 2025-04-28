Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Galp Energia, SGPS had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.17%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.7 %

GLPEY stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cfra Research upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

