Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 24.38%.
Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance
Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cfra Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galp Energia, SGPS
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- These 3 ETFs Let You Hold Real Gold Without the Vault
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Institutions Are Buying Super Micro Computer Stock Again
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Top Big Pharma Stocks Investing Over $100 Billion in the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.