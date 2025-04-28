Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 24.38%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cfra Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

