Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) to Issue Apr 25 Dividend of $0.09 on May 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a apr 25 dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$11.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.98. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$10.53 and a 1-year high of C$14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRU. Scotiabank raised shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.04.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.