Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6855 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 8.8% increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63.

Formula Systems (1985) has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORTY opened at $90.10 on Monday. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.00.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.78%.

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.