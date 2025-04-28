Foresite Capital Management VI LLC Takes Position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,329,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. CASI Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.7% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC owned about 0.09% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 181.52% and a negative net margin of 143.18%.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
