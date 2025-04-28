Foresite Capital Management VI LLC Takes Position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,329,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. CASI Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.7% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC owned about 0.09% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASI

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 181.52% and a negative net margin of 143.18%.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.