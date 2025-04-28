Foresite Capital Management VI LLC Takes $63.71 Million Position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,221,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,712,000. CG Oncology makes up 28.4% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC owned about 2.92% of CG Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CG Oncology by 59.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CG Oncology by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,861,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,096,000 after acquiring an additional 779,730 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CG Oncology by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 69,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CG Oncology by 8.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,230,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 100,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Price Performance

Shares of CGON stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. CG Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGON. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

