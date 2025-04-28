Foresite Capital Management VI LLC Purchases Shares of 585,000 Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 585,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,620,000. Edgewise Therapeutics accounts for 7.0% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Diadema Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 496,771 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,809,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,106,679.75. This represents a 3.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $36,156.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863 shares in the company, valued at $447,822.19. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $986,245. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $14.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $38.12.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWTX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edgewise Therapeutics

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.