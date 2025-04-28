Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,448,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 275,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 83,008 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 451,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $755,000.

NYSE DFP opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1174 per share. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

