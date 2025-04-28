First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 733,190 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 733,190 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 113,355 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $18.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

