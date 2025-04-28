First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 58,158 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 885,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,158 shares during the period. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.3% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 89,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 528,688 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 529,483 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $32.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $195,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,394.36. This trade represents a 13.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $244,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,192.20. This represents a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,263. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

