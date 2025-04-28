First Light Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,915,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,509 shares during the period. KORU Medical Systems comprises approximately 2.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 12.90% of KORU Medical Systems worth $22,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 2,770.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRMD shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley raised KORU Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

KORU Medical Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $113.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.87.

KORU Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.