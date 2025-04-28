Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 8.29% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $158,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,128.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of FNCL opened at $67.04 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.57 and a twelve month high of $74.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

