Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 5.0% increase from Extendicare’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Extendicare Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$13.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.04. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$7.10 and a 52-week high of C$13.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Extendicare from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

