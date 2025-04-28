Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Up 934.5% in April

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 934.5% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Trading Down 1.2 %

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

OTCMKTS EGFEY opened at $1.35 on Monday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.