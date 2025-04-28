Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Up 934.5% in April

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 934.5% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.
