Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on May 14th

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 69.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

