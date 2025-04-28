Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lowered by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $105.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average is $118.74. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

