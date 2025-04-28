Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Elixirr International (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 34.80 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Elixirr International had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

Elixirr International Stock Up 5.5 %

Elixirr International stock opened at GBX 690 ($9.18) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 711.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 723.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of £333.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.63. Elixirr International has a twelve month low of GBX 520 ($6.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 880 ($11.70).

Elixirr International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Elixirr International’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

About Elixirr International

We’re an award-winning, global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of markets, industries and geographies. In short, we take on our clients’ toughest challenges, building businesses that redefine industries.

We’re a high-performance, hand-selected team of industry professionals, subject matter experts, career consultants, designers and developers.

