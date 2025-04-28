Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,843 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,345 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $52,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $142,301,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. KeyCorp raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.86.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

AMAT stock opened at $151.55 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

