Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $121.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

