Earnest Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,109 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Performance Food Group worth $64,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $330,625,000 after buying an additional 2,371,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after buying an additional 401,235 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 658.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 460,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after buying an additional 399,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $54,665,000 after buying an additional 371,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.