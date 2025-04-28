Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.70% of EastGroup Properties worth $55,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,855,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $116,756,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $100,579,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 707,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 479,873 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,888,000 after purchasing an additional 273,217 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.81.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $163.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.05 and a 200 day moving average of $170.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.67 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 122.54%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

