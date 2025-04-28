Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 3.8% increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 5.9 %

DRETF opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

