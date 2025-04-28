Dongfang Electric (DNGFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dongfang Electric (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter.
Dongfang Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Dongfang Electric stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Dongfang Electric has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.
Dongfang Electric Company Profile
