Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Long Island Wealth Management Inc.

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,810,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,403,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,579,000 after acquiring an additional 458,509 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,954,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,430,000 after acquiring an additional 95,256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,284,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,246 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,322,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,588,000 after purchasing an additional 132,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.