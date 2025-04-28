Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Holdings Lifted by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

DFEV stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $935.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

