Decade Renewable Partners LP Takes Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 448,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Lithium Americas makes up 0.7% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned about 0.20% of Lithium Americas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $639.99 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.01. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

