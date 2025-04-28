Decade Renewable Partners LP Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000. Jacobs Solutions makes up 2.3% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 31.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after buying an additional 75,318 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $121.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average is $132.00. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $156.31. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

