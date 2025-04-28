Decade Renewable Partners LP Has $8.72 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Decade Renewable Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 737.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 155,688 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up approximately 4.3% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,093,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,596,000 after acquiring an additional 107,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fluor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,285,000 after purchasing an additional 719,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fluor by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after buying an additional 252,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

