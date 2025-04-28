Decade Renewable Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Decade Renewable Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the quarter. Ero Copper accounts for 2.9% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned approximately 0.43% of Ero Copper worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ero Copper by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 16.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 142.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

