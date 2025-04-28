Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. Invests $2.99 Million in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. VEON comprises approximately 0.9% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VEON by 41.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.39. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. VEON had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a positive return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on VEON from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

