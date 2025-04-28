Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 121.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,527 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Crown by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Crown by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,095,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 176,959 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Crown by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $89.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Crown last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.42.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

