Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $137.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average is $138.27. 3M has a 1-year low of $91.56 and a 1-year high of $156.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,918.68. The trade was a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $7,553,775.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,550,308.50. The trade was a 21.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

