Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Equinix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $970.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinix from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.94.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,838.49. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,068. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $838.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $835.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $895.32. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $4.69 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

